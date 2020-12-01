1/
Julie Lee
1936 - 2020
Julie Kunjoo Lee
Julie Kunjoo Lee, age 84, of Wilton, beloved wife of the late Rev. Harold Sungwhal Park, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 under hospice care at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Born in Seoul, South Korea as youngest of 6 siblings to the late Dr. and Mrs. Eun Kye Lee, she graduated from Ewha University, and was a beloved middle school teacher until she came to the United States with her husband and children. She supported her husband through his lifelong ministry as a United Methodist Church pastor until his passing in 1996. She was known for her beautiful singing voice, amazing feasts she would create, and for her unending energy and love that touched everyone near her. She is survived by an older sister, HyunJoo Lee, her daughter Dr. Grace Kim, and her husband Rev. Jongsung Kim, her son James Park and his wife Patricia Shiland, as well as her 2 grandchildren Josha Kim and Gunner Park. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and their children. Her service will be privately held at the Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church which she attended the past 6 years as her faith family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local church or to the Hope5L2F Foundation (jskim@hope5L2F.org) which is a foundation she supported. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
