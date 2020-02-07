|
Julio Padilla Jr.
Julio Padilla Jr., age 68 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by the love and support of his family.
Julio was born September 13, 1951 in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico; the beloved son of the late Julio Padilla Sr. & Luz S. Padilla.
Julio was a loving and dedicated father of seven, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was a hard worker who always provided for his family. He worked for Lindley Food Service for over twenty five years. He met Teresa McGuire in 1978 and together they had three boys. Julio loved sports and was a huge Giants & Knicks fan. He also enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family. He will be missed deeply.
In addition to his longtime companion, Teresa; Julio is survived by his: daughter, Victoria Padilla; 6 sons, Isaac Padilla & daughter-in-law Zulma, Jeremy Padilla, Julio Padilla, St.V Padilla, Ismeal Padilla, Julio Padilla III; 8 siblings, Carmen Padilla, Santa Ayala, Miriam Perez, Carlos Martinez, Aida Padilla, Luzbehmia Mercardo, Elizabeth Soto, Peter Padilla; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; extended family & friends who will cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. –10:00 a.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, Tel: 203-334-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will proceed at St. George Church, 443 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604 from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Interment will follow to Mt. Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 8, 2020