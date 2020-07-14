June Barnum

June A. Barnum
June Morris Barnum, aged 89, of Trumbull passed away (day). Mrs. Barnum was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Otto and Olive Morris. She was a longtime devoted servant of Jesus Christ and worshiped with the congregation at New Life Community Church in Trumbull for many years, and the founder of the New Life Women's Prayer Group.
She was predeceased by her husband Ronald E. Barnum and her son, Richard E. Barnum. Survivors include her devoted daughters, Donna Barnum Santos and her husband, Steven and Jennifer A. Gela and her husband, Michael, five loving grandchildren and one cherished great-grandson. A private graveside funeral service was conducted by Reverend D.J. Evans for the family in Park Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT.
