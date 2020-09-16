June Batman

June Irene Page Batman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of June Irene Page Batman, on Sept. 13, 2020, at 83 years of age, in Clermont, Florida. Born in New York City to the late Lester Page and Betty (White) Page, predeceased by her devoted husband Linwood, she lived most of her life in Milford, CT, prior to moving to Florida 6 years ago. June was a Godly woman, incredibly strong and devout. She left a legacy to her family of God's Grace and undying love for one another. She retired from her position as Chief Purchasing Agent at Milford Hospital in 1991 and was a very active member of the United Presbyterian Church in Milford and in Clermont, Florida, at Southlake Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon in both locations. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sister Jan (Tony), brother Ken, children, Lee (Deidra), Lynne (Tom), Robert (Gabriela) and David (Natalie); cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Stephen (Madalyn), Kevin (Emily), Rhiannon, Rachel (Robert), Hailee (Zach), Hannah, Alexandra, and Leticia, as well as several great-grandbabies, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held in Clermont, FL, and in Milford, CT, at a date to be announced later.



