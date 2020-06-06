June Marilyn Buggie

Born 11/25/30 Died 5/31/20

June Marilyn Buggie, age 89, died peacefully on May 31st in Fairfield, CT under Hospice care. June was the wife of the late John (Jack) Buggie to whom she was married to for 62 years before his passing in 2012. They loved each other deeply, and enjoyed many years of traveling together, and the company of their many friends and family. They were active residents of Pine Ridge and then later The Cypress Lakes Community in West Palm Beach, FL. June lived in West Palm Beach, FL for 30 years after her retirement. June worked in Quality Control for Schick Safety Razor as an inspector and then later at US Surgical in the Quality Improvement Department. Her nickname was "Eagle eye"! June loved to bake, and made Christmas cookies every year for the whole family. While in Florida June and Jack enjoyed many trips to Branson, MO, cruises to the Islands, Casino trips, road trips and various bus tours.

June was a great volunteer. She loved to volunteer, and worked on election polling until the chad incident. She was asked to stay for 9 hours during that election. She helped organize all the Saturday night shows and music at the clubhouse at Cypress Lakes. She was very involved with the organization of the trips taken by the community. June enjoyed watching the children of parents attending mass at the Holy Name Jesus Catholic Church in FL. Earlier when June first moved to Florida she volunteered at a local nursing home and worked in the office. June and Jack always spent their summers in CT with their children.

June is survived by her three daughters. Beth LeBel of Riviera Beach, FL, Patti-Jo Provenzale and her husband, Gerry, of Bridgeport, CT, Kendra Williamson and her husband, Bob, of Fairfield, CT, four grandchildren, and Fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of June's Life will be held when it is safe to do so.



