June Dayton
June (Botsford) Dayton
June Alice (Botsford) Dayton, age 72, of Trumbull, passed away August 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Wesley and Mary Botsford. She was affectionately known as "the cookie lady" as she made numerous batches in her lifetime for friends and family.
Survivors include her beloved husband Ronald Joseph Dayton Sr.; her loving children Wesley Dayton and his wife Heather, Kim Dayton, Brian Dayton and his wife Stacey and Ronald Joseph Dayton Jr. and his wife Michelle; seven cherished grandchildren Wade, Cooper, Wesley, Abbey, Clara, Hannah and Ava; her special cousin Gail Badyrka; and favorite canine companion of her daughter "Willow." June had many beautiful friends with whom she loved and cherished until the end.
Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 12- 4 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. (Masks are required. Please social distance and do not linger so that all guests may express their condolences.). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
