June Grace

June Leszczynski Grace, 92, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Edward "Jerry" Grace died suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Born in Bridgeport on June 28, 1928, to the late Wilma and Joseph Leszczynski, June was a long-time resident of Stratford.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her adored son, Edward Grace of Stratford. In addition to her son, June also leaves her nieces, Carolann Gombos Vassallo (Ross) and Catherine Grace Gallagher (John), and nephews David Gombos (Catherine), and Patrick, Paul (Peter), Mark, and Daniel (Lorraine) Grace, brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Diane Grace and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, June was predeceased by her devoted daughters, Elizabeth and Kathleen, her loving sister, Mildred Gombos and two nephews, Jeremiah and Thomas Grace.
June was raised in Bridgeport and Stratford and attended St. Michael's Grammar School and graduated from Warren Harding High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Bridgeport and began her professional career as a teacher at St. Michael's School. While raising her family she began a long career in public service to the Town of Stratford; first as a 911 operator and later as the Assistant Town Clerk for many years. June was an avid Red Sox fan. And, she was a devoted Catholic and member of the parish of Our Lady of Grace. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and resilient woman who lived her life for her family. She was a devoted mother and aunt whose faith and positive outlook on life made the world a better place for all who knew and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the Mass will be limited. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may attend a walk-through visitation on the morning of the funeral from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street. Masks and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines are required. To express condolences online visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
