June Williams Kellogg
Mar. 13, 1939 - Oct. 31, 2019 June Williams Kellogg, 80 years, went to her eternal home on October 31, 2019. She was born on March13, 1939 to the late Preston and Prudence Williams. She and her husband, Elmer Kellogg, were married May 2, 1959, and had two children, Joyce and Todd. She attended Huntington Congregational Church until she gave her life to Christ at the age of 38. After that, she and her husband helped to start New Covenant Church in Shelton. She was active in the Gideons Auxiliary and passed out numerous New Testaments. She worked for Monroe Congregational Church as a secretary for 6 years. She and Elmer volunteered frequently at Monadnock Bible Conference in Jaffrey, NH. After her retirement, she volunteered as treasurer at Seymour Foursquare Church. She had a heart to serve others and introduce them to the Savior who changed her life. At the time of her death, she was a member of Huntington Chapel in Shelton.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Kellogg, her brothers, Lee (Claire) Williams and Roy (Ruth) Williams, her children Joyce (Dave) Parker and Todd (Jeanne) Kellogg, her grandchildren: Amanda (Frank) Peters, Sarah (Dave) Plonsky, Amy Parker, Joshua (Kelsi) Kellogg, Lydia Kellogg, Josiah Kellogg, Kirsten Parker, Mariah Kellogg, and Serenity Parker, and her great-grandchildren: Nathan, Elizabeth, and Joshua Peters, Elliana and Michaela Kellogg, and Jace and Raelyn Plonsky, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her life was characterized by a genuine love for people and a sincere faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her laughter, thoughtfulness, and Christian example will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate June's life on November 16th at 10:00 a.m. The service will take place at Huntington Chapel, 177 Ripton Rd., Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Huntington Chapel or to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019