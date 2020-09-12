June Marshall
June Marshall, 90, of Bridgeport, CT lovingly known as "Auntie June" passed away peacefully at her home on September 9, 2020. Born on June 22, 1930 in Milford, to the late George Marshall and Pauline Wildman.
June loved family gatherings and never missed a wedding, anniversary or birthday celebration. She loved the art of crocheting and crocheted blankets for each member of her family including one for each new baby that arrived. June was a "people person". She made friends wherever she went. June loved taking her friends for Sunday drives topped - off with ice cream cones. She enjoyed listening to Irish music, watching her favorite TV shows or watching something from her extensive movie collection. She always looked forward to watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. June had a long career as paymaster at Dresser Industries in Stratford, CT.
June leaves behind her brother, Vincent Wildman (Vicki); sister-in-law, Evelyn Gaetano; nieces and nephews, Linda (David) Casey, Kevin Marshall (Dee), Kim (Stephen) Fenlon, William (Amy) Marshall, Jr., Carol (Tom) Dargon, Marianne (Chuck) Davenport, Ronald (Don Growhoski) Marshall and June Passmore; and many great nieces, great-nephews and cousins. June was predeceased by her siblings, George Marshall, William (Anna) Marshall and Robert Marshall; and nephew, George Marshall. June's family would like to extend a special thank you to her two home companions, Julia and Krystyna.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. Due to size gathering restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time with masks and social distancing required. Entombment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Children's Hospital, www.connecticutchildrens.org
