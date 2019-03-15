June Orosz

June Orosz, 96 passed away March 1, 2019. Her passing was peaceful with dignity and love. June was a lifelong resident of Fairfield, CT. She was predeceased by her loving husband of forty years, John Orosz. She was also predeceased by her cousin and lifelong best friend, Kaye VonHoltz. June was a resourceful, strong woman. She was an Assistant Manager of Circle Lanes, retiring in her eighties. She taught generations of children the art of bowling. She was an avid reader, loved her many pets and could often be found in her garden. She has passed, but her flowers still bloom. June is survived by her two sons, Paul Dupee and Clifford Myers and Clifford's wife, Judy Bonadio-Myers of Fairfield, CT. She was the proud grandmother of Julia, Anna, Emma, and Sophia Myers. She is also survived by her good friend, Jane Kealy. A heartfelt thanks to the nursing angels of Northeast 7 at Bridgeport Hospital. A memorial gathering will be held on April 6th from

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the home of Clifford Myers. The family would like to suggest memorial donations to the Center for Family Justice.