Justin M. Ford

July 25, 1988-May 9, 2019Justin M. Ford "Juice", age 30 of Southbury entered peaceful rest on May 9, 2019 at his home. Mr. Ford was born July 25, 1988 in Bridgeport. He was the son of Jeffrey Ford of Seymour, and the late Mary Ann (Halsey) Ford, and his natural mother, Tracie Savo-Bolack of Clearwater, FL. Justin worked as a truck driver for William B. Meyer, Inc.; he had a passion for video gaming from a young age and also liked DC and Marvel super heroes. Justin enjoyed skydiving which he did on 2 occasions. He was a 2006 graduate of Seymour High School and later graduated from Lincoln Tech's electrician's program. Justin cherished his friends. He especially loved the time spent in "the basement" filled with mischief and laughter. He will be fondly remembered for his fun and energetic personality, always ready for a new adventure. Justin was a great friend, always there to lend a hand. He had a kind and caring heart. Justin leaves his loving sister, Michelle Vitali of Southbury, his brother, John Bolack, Jr. of Clearwater, FL, his step-brother, Jeremias Deshaies of Colorado Springs, CO, his nieces Hannah and Madelyn Vitali, several aunts, uncles and cousins; his roommate and friend Kenneth Casey who was like a second dad, and his cats Ridley and Sammy.

Calling Hours are Friday, May 24th from 4 to 7 PM at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Memorial gifts may be made to ablegamers.org For directions and to share a memory, please go to www.hullfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary