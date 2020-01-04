Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church Bridgeport
310 Pulaski St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kamila Mysliwiec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kamila Mysliwiec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kamila Mysliwiec Obituary
Kamila Mysliwiec
Kamila Mysliwiec age 64 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 40 years to Henry Mysliwiec passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Jurowce, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Andzej and Aniela Guzek Skoczolek. Kamila worked as an assembler at Cooper Surgical for several years. She loved to spend her summers in Poland where she grew up, enjoying her garden. She loved going to new places, music and spending time with her family. She was an active member of St. Michael's the Archangel Church in Bridgeport. Kamila had a kind and loving heart towards all, she always saw the good in everyone, she will be sorely missed by those whose lives she touched.
Survivors in addition to her loving husband Henry are her two children, son Christopher Mysliwiec, daughter Maia and son-in-law Jason Schod, sister Elzbieta Florczak, brother Alfred Skoczolek, sister Gigia Noga and many beloved family members in the U.S and Poland. She was predeceased by her brother Henry Skoczolek
Calling hours will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 to 7pm in the Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30am in St. Michael the Archangel Church Bridgeport, 310 Pulaski St. Burial will take place at a later date in Poland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Kamila. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kamila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Commerce Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -