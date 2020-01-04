|
|
Kamila Mysliwiec
Kamila Mysliwiec age 64 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 40 years to Henry Mysliwiec passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Jurowce, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Andzej and Aniela Guzek Skoczolek. Kamila worked as an assembler at Cooper Surgical for several years. She loved to spend her summers in Poland where she grew up, enjoying her garden. She loved going to new places, music and spending time with her family. She was an active member of St. Michael's the Archangel Church in Bridgeport. Kamila had a kind and loving heart towards all, she always saw the good in everyone, she will be sorely missed by those whose lives she touched.
Survivors in addition to her loving husband Henry are her two children, son Christopher Mysliwiec, daughter Maia and son-in-law Jason Schod, sister Elzbieta Florczak, brother Alfred Skoczolek, sister Gigia Noga and many beloved family members in the U.S and Poland. She was predeceased by her brother Henry Skoczolek
Calling hours will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 to 7pm in the Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30am in St. Michael the Archangel Church Bridgeport, 310 Pulaski St. Burial will take place at a later date in Poland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Kamila. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020