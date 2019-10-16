|
Karen Berman
Karen Berman, age 63 of Fairfield, CT, passed away on October 16, 2019 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A writer and editor and the author of six books, she was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, companion, and friend. She leaves her beloved daughter Jessica; her sister Ellen; brother-in-law Paul Chaikowski; niece Anna; and companion Oscar. She was predeceased by her parents, Janice and Abe Berman, and her brother Robert.
Born in Paterson, NJ, she grew up in neighboring Wayne. She graduated with honors from Mount Holyoke College, where she received the John Lax Memorial Award for Excellence in American Studies. An aspiring writer since the third grade, upon graduation from college she became a newspaper reporter, working for several weeklies based in CT. After several years, she joined the staff of The Bridgeport Telegram, in Bridgeport, CT. While there, she twice won the National Press Club award for consumer journalism for her column, "Consumerwise".
In 1990, she became lifestyles editor of the paper, and the following year, left to study at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She received a certificate in basic cuisine and returned home to begin her freelance career, which included writing books and articles, and serving in various editorial capacities on some 50 books, as well as magazines, newsletters and websites. During this time, she wrote for such publications as "The New York Times" and "Wine Enthusiast Magazine". She was the author of the cookbook "Friday Night Bites: Kick Off the Weekend with Recipes and Crafts for the Whole Family" and five others, as well as an illustrated history about Native American culture. She continued working during her illness. She chose Mark Twain's quote for her high school yearbook photo caption: "Let us endeavor so to live that when we die even the undertaker will be sorry", and tried to live up to it throughout her life.
Donations can be made to ACLU, The Anti-Defamation League or Smilow Cancer Center. A memorial service will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 17, 2019