Karen C. Telickey
Karen Cecelia Telickey, age 62, of Bridgeport passed away on April 17, 2019 in Ludlow Health Care Center, Fairfield. Karen was born in Bridgeport on September 14, 1952 to the late Michael and Cecelia (Vitka) Telickey and has been a lifelong area resident. Graveside funeral services will take place on Monday, April 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019