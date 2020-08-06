Karen Gagne
Karen Gagne, age 73, of Seymour peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is the devoted wife of 47 years to Romeo Gagne. She was born on December 20, 1946 in Springfield, MA the daughter of the late Walter and Charlotte (Anderson) Groll. She was a graduate of Bunnell High School and was a longtime Teller/Manager for the Union Trust Bank and Wachovia Bank for 20 years. She was also employed at the Xerox Corporation for 15 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun, watching NASCAR races and cheering on her favorite team; the New York Yankees. Besides her husband, Karen is survived by her brother Philip Groll and his wife Dixie of Mount Enterprise, TX, as well as several cousins. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Karen's funeral services will be privately held with just her immediate family present. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 350 Seymour Ave. #6, Derby, CT 06418, or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com
.