Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Karen Ginoni


1952 - 2019
Karen Ginoni Obituary
Karen Ginoni
Karen passed away quietly after a long illness. She was 68 years old. Services and interment will be private at the family's request. A mass will be said in her memory on August 25th at 8:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Bridgeport as a last request of the deceased. Donations can be made in her memory to the Lord Chamberlain Recreation Department, 7003 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to view a full obituary and express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019
