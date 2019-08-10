|
|
Karen Ginoni
Karen passed away quietly after a long illness. She was 68 years old. Services and interment will be private at the family's request. A mass will be said in her memory on August 25th at 8:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Bridgeport as a last request of the deceased. Donations can be made in her memory to the Lord Chamberlain Recreation Department, 7003 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to view a full obituary and express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019