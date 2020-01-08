|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF KAREN A. GINTANT 1956 - 2018 We were we, long after I was me, and you were you. The us that were we, was unique and worked perfectly together. As all that knew the us that were we, knew that it was wonderful and everlasting. Though, the us that were we, are no longer to be. The we are now the me, without you, gone now two years. It still doesn't seem real, yet I know it is so. If only it was different, yet it'll never change. A Life so full was cut way too short. A Spirit which was so vital no longer is. A Soul that was one of-a-kind now is not. What can words say that emotions can express? What actions can be taken that will make a difference? What will change that could undo what is already done? Nothing! Karen, you are gone, and of course will never be forgotten. Your kindness touched many, and they will always remember your smile. Your love was something I knew so well, and warms me to this day. I love you with all my heart, miss you every day, am grateful for our time together, am sorrowful for the moments lost, and am aware you are now in Peace. Rest well, my Love... Ben