Karen L. O'Clair
1947 - 2020
Karen L. Broderick O'Clair, age 73, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Wayne O'Clair, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Danbury Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on April 18, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Harold J. and Elsie L. Schmidt Broderick. Survivors include her beloved daughter, Wendy Recine and her husband Antonio of Trumbull, a son, Wayne O'Clair, cherished and adored granddaughter, Emma O'Clair, a brother, Kevin Broderick of Fairfield, a sister, Eloise Magnani and her husband Guy of Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Gregory and his wife Barbara, Ronald and his wife Rita, and Jerry and his wife Beverly.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, a funeral and burial service will be private at Lakeview Cemetery with the immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.
