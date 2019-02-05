Home
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Loyalty Cemetery
172 Burroughs Road,
Fairfield, CT
Karen Lang, age 64 of Groton, MA and formerly of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, MA. Ms. Lang was born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Judson and Adele Lang. Karen obtained her Master's Degree in Computer Science from Boston University and worked as a senior software analyst for IBM. Karen is survived by her dear brothers Daniel Lang and his wife Carolyn of Holliston, MA and Raymond Lang of Philadelphia, PA, and her cherished niece Amanda Lang of New York, NY. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road, Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2019
