Karen Kathleen Simpson of Stratford, CT died peacefully on May 29, 2019. Born in Racine, WI on March 18, 1942, daughter of the late Alfred and Nora (nee Lueke) Mueller. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Guy; children, Kelly Norton (Bill); Kevin Simpson and Phillip Simpson (Keri). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Zachary and Rebecca Norton; Tyler Simpson; and Riley, Anna and Ella Simpson; sisters Sherrell Greeno; Sandi Salamoni (NJ) ; sisters-in-law, Judy Mueller; Gay King; and brother-in-law, Michael Skewes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kurt; brothers Robert Baumgardner, Allen Mueller; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Baumgardner, and Kris Skewes. She helped make a home for her family, first in Chicago, IL, then Des Moines, IA and then to Stratford, CT. She dedicated her whole life to her kids and grandchildren. She made a friend wherever she went. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment immediately following. Memorial donations may be made to at .