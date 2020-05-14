Karen Wirth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Louise Wirth
Karen Louise Wirth (67) of Stratford, CT, died after a brief illness on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Walter and Louise (McGee) Wirth. A brother, Ronald, predeceased her. Her joyful spirit and generous heart were treasured by all who knew her, especially her surviving relatives: brother Richard (and Judy) Wirth of Ocala, FL; nephew Christopher (and Laura) Wirth of E. Windsor, CT; niece Jennifer Wirth (and Brian) Symington, of Los Angeles, CA; and an extended family of cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. Until her death, she worked in the medical practice of Dr. Patrick Duffy in Prospect, CT. A gathering to celebrate Karen's life will be planned when conditions allow. Memorial gifts may be made to: Connecticut's 4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://www.4-ct.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved