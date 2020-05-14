Karen Louise Wirth
Karen Louise Wirth (67) of Stratford, CT, died after a brief illness on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Walter and Louise (McGee) Wirth. A brother, Ronald, predeceased her. Her joyful spirit and generous heart were treasured by all who knew her, especially her surviving relatives: brother Richard (and Judy) Wirth of Ocala, FL; nephew Christopher (and Laura) Wirth of E. Windsor, CT; niece Jennifer Wirth (and Brian) Symington, of Los Angeles, CA; and an extended family of cousins, in-laws, and dear friends. Until her death, she worked in the medical practice of Dr. Patrick Duffy in Prospect, CT. A gathering to celebrate Karen's life will be planned when conditions allow. Memorial gifts may be made to: Connecticut's 4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://www.4-ct.org/
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.