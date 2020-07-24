Karim Seyal
Karim Seyal, age 86 of Trumbull, CT, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by family. He was born in Multan, Pakistan in 1933 to his late parents, Abdul Rehman and Salma Khatoon Seyal. He was a beloved husband and best friend to his wife, Monika. He was a dear and loving father to his four children: Farah and her husband, Khawar Qureshi of Roseville, CA; Alexander and his wife, Kelly Seyal of Albuquerque, NM; Yasmin and her husband, Karim Assef of Wilton, CT; and Tania Smith of Wilton, CT. He was adored by twelve grandchildren: Mueez, Ariba, Aniqa and Elyees Qureshi; Julian and Karoline Seyal; Michele, Christopher, Emily, and Caroline Assef; and Julia and Alexander Smith. He had two beautiful great-grandchildren, Emilia Seyal and Lilah Julianne Seyal (deceased).
Karim was the oldest sibling and grew up with two sisters and four brothers: Kaneez F. Sumra of Bridgeport, CT (deceased) and Azizah Shakir of Palm Bay, FL; A. Rahim Seyal of Southport, CT (deceased), Hafiz M. Saifuilla Seyal of Fairfield, CT (deceased), Halal Karim of Edinburgh, Scotland (deceased), and M. Asad Seyal of Wolcott, CT (deceased). Karim was loved by several sisters and brothers-in-law, who he revered: Abdul Shakir, Razia Seyal, Mahira Seyal, Parveen Seyal, Eva and Jose Ferrer. He is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and their loving families.
Karim was a cherished member of every community to which he belonged. These included clients and workers of H&R Block, residents and staff at The Watermark in Bridgeport, his neighbors on Howard Avenue and Poplar Street in Bridgeport and Birdsall Avenue in Trumbull, and his many friends and extended family. He was treasured for his selflessness and kind heart, his unrelenting warmth and compassion, and his commitment to those he loved. He was venerated for his dedication to responsibility and resolution in his faith and convictions. He will continue to be celebrated as a protector and a giver—a man who constantly thought of others, even to his last moments of life.
After graduating from the University of Punjab in Lahore, Pakistan, Karim taught English and Mathematics at Islamia High School in Multan. He later earned B.S. and M.B.A. degrees from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. His extensive career included work in the office of the Comptroller, Data Processing at US Army HQ Base in Munich, Germany and USAF Base at CFB Goose Bay in Labrador, Canada; at Dictaphone-Pitney Bowes in Stamford; Sikorsky of UTC (Stratford, CT); US Motors of Emerson Electric (St. Louis, MO); and City Trust/Chase Bank (CT-NY). He retired from IBM in Southbury, CT as an IT Specialist in 1999. Throughout his career and after retirement, he worked as a Senior Tax Advisor at H&R Block (Bridgeport, CT). Additionally, Karim co-founded both the Islamic Society of Stamford (ISS) and Islamic Community of Fairfield County (ICFC) mosque in Monroe, CT. In 1987, he served as President of the Data Processing Management Association (DPMA) Southern CT chapter and chaired several committees. From 1995-1999, he was an active member of various organizations, including the Society of Data Educators (SDA) and Project Management Institute (PMI).
On Monday, July 20, 2020, a private viewing was held at Shaughnessey-Banks Funeral Home, followed by Janaza Prayer (Muslim Funeral Service) at the Islamic Community of Fairfield County and interment (Muslim Burial) was at Long Hill Burial Ground in Trumbull, CT.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory please be made to any of the following: Islamic Community of Fairfield County - 57 Pepper St., Monroe, CT 06468 (www.monroemasjid.org
); BIS (Masjid An-Noor) - 1300 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605 (www.masjidan-noor.com
); or Holy Cross Lutheran Church - 5995 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611 (www.holycrosstrumbull.org
). To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
.