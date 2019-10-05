|
|
Karl L. Koss
Karl L. Koss, 91, passed peacefully into eternal rest at his home in Southport, CT on October 2nd.
He was predeceased by his wife, Janet, and leaves a son, W. Judson Koss, his wife, Pamela, as well as a daughter, Gretchen Koss, her wife Polly, along with five grandchildren and two sons-in-law.
Surviving family also include two brothers, Warren Koss and his wife Patricia of North Carolina and Clarence Koss and his wife Helen of New Hampshire.
Karl was a 1951 graduate of Bates College in Lewiston, ME, an accomplished curler, a passionate gardener and a lifelong marketing and advertising manager at General Electric. He was also a longtime congregant at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Fairfield.
He was stationed at Fort Hood, TX in World War II and served as an honor guard and military escort.
Karl was a classically trained pianist and, to his grandchildren's delight, the piano player at multiple "Christmas gigs" ranging from Trinity Episcopal Nursery School, Southport, The Southport Congregational Nursery School and General Electric's annual corporate headquarters' children's party.
He has donated his remains to the Yale School of Medicine for medical student research and requested that a graveside memorial service be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his name, to:
St. Timothy's Episcopal
Church
4670 Congress Street
Fairfield, CT 06824
Or
Music for Youth
P.O. Box 403
Westport, CT 06880
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019