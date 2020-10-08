1/1
Karl Reeves
1963 - 2020
Karl A. Reeves
April 9, 1963 - October 3, 2020. Karl Alan Reeves, 57, of Green Bay, WI passed away unexpectedly, October 3, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1963, in Bridgeport, CT. He was the son of the late Joseph D. and Gloria (Noblin) Reeves. Karl was a graduate of Fairfield Country Day School and Notre Dame Catholic High School. He graduated from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI with a degree in Culinary Arts. For many years he worked as a chef at several hotels including the Marriott and Radisson. Most recently he was employed at Macco's Flooring in Green Bay, WI. He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He was an avid football fan, who loved the NY Giants. Karl is survived by his wife, Lanette(Robinson) Reeves; sister, Lynn Reeves; mother-in-law, and father-in-law, Donnie and Elinor Robinson; brother-in-law, Chad Robinson; niece, Sonya; faithful companions, Pokey and Chef; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are entrusted to Malcore Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI.
https://www.malcorefuneralhome.com/

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Malcore Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Malcore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
