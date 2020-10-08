Karl A. ReevesApril 9, 1963 - October 3, 2020. Karl Alan Reeves, 57, of Green Bay, WI passed away unexpectedly, October 3, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1963, in Bridgeport, CT. He was the son of the late Joseph D. and Gloria (Noblin) Reeves. Karl was a graduate of Fairfield Country Day School and Notre Dame Catholic High School. He graduated from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI with a degree in Culinary Arts. For many years he worked as a chef at several hotels including the Marriott and Radisson. Most recently he was employed at Macco's Flooring in Green Bay, WI. He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He was an avid football fan, who loved the NY Giants. Karl is survived by his wife, Lanette(Robinson) Reeves; sister, Lynn Reeves; mother-in-law, and father-in-law, Donnie and Elinor Robinson; brother-in-law, Chad Robinson; niece, Sonya; faithful companions, Pokey and Chef; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.Arrangements are entrusted to Malcore Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI.