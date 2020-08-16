1/1
January 2,1955 - August 11,2020 Karl J. Zeilik - Karl J. Zeilik (Zeke), age 65, of New Haven, Beloved husband of Maryann Zeilik passed away suddenly on August 11, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT on January 2, 1955 to the Late Alexander and Lorraine Zeilik. Karl grew up in Stratford and was a graduate of Stratford High School class of 1973. He enjoyed fishing and boating and was a member of the Miamogue yacht club. In his earlier years he was an amazing baseball player, an avid golfer, enjoyed tennis and riding on his Harley. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Karl and Christopher Zeilik of California, stepchildren Eric, Matthew and Sarah Warsenick. Brother Alexander Zeilik and his wife Linda of Stratford. Sisters Karen Stirna and her husband frank of Stratford, Barbara (Shirley) Savo, Louise Hennessy and Ruth Durante all of Milford. Two grandchildren Emmy and Jacob Barber and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Karl,
I am deeply saddened with the news of your passing.
It was a pleasure and honor to have had you in my childhood memories. We grew up in a time that was carefree and fun.
Stratford was a wonderful place to live. I remember the fishing, crabbing and Bonds Dock.
I think the thing that I will always remember about you, is that you were always smiling. You always made people laugh.
My sincere condolences go out to your family.
Robert Passoni
Friend
