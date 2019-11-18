|
Katherine A. (Lombardi)
Bisson
Mrs. Katherine A. (Lombardi) Bisson, 78, of Ansonia, CT, peacefully entered into The House of the Almighty Lord, Jesus Christ on November 16, 2019; she was surrounded by her loving family at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT. Katherine is survived by her loving children, son Edward "Eddie" Bisson; daughters Katherine Bisson of Ansonia, Karlene (Bisson) Bowns of Naugatuck, Karen Bisson of Torrington; and her most cherished loving granddaughters, Kori Bowns of Chicago, IL and Brooke Bowns of Seymour, her cherished niece Dianne Lombardi of New Jersey and loving nephew P.J. Lombardi of Florida, sister-in-law Maryanne Lombardi, sister-in-law Beverly (Bisson) Whiteman and brother-in-law Gary Bisson, as well as several cousins. She was preceded in earthly death by her late husband of 55 years Edward Bisson, her dearest mother Mary Pawchyk Lombardi of Derby and her brother Paul J. Lombardi of The Villages, Florida, as well as several loving aunts and uncles. Katherine was born on May 1, 1941 in Derby, CT where she was raised and educated. Earlier in her life, she was a member of the girl scouts, as a young adult she worked consessions at the Capital Movie Theatre in Ansonia. She attended the Derby School System and graduated from Derby High School Class of 1958 where she made some of her best friendships; she worked as a beautician in her earlier years where she enjoyed making people look their best, she loved interacting with people. the loving smile on her face always left others with a long-lasting impression of her kindness and genuine love that she showed unconditionally, Katherine loved to draw and paint, she found peace and comfort in working with various arts and crafts, she loved rides through the country side and enjoyed singing in the Assumption Church choir for many years where she made special friends. Katherine was the foundation of her family as a devoted mother and wife; she was the loving lady who brought stability, unconditional love and unwavering compassion to her family that will be so sorely missed. Katherine was very strong in her faith and she led by example. Katherine was a generous lady and enjoyed helping people. She devoted her time locally at the Tinney Center, Spooner House and the Assumption Parish alongside her husband Edward where together they volunteered and assisted students and families. Upon request of the family, there will be no calling hours.
There will be a mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Church of the Assumption, 23 No. Cliff St., Ansonia at noon. Burial will be privately held. Memorial Donations may be made to the Assumption School in care of tile Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, Ct 06401.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 19, 2019