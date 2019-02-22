|
Katherine Backiel
Katherine Backiel, age 94 of Port Richey, FL, passed away peacefully with her devoted daughter by her side on February 17, 2019. She was born and raised in Southport, CT and subsequently retired to Port Richey, FL. Katherine was an avid gardener who enjoyed music and singing in the choir. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Michael Kycia and Elizabeth Kycia, her husband Paul J. Backiel, brother William M. Kycia and sister-in-law Pauline D. Kycia. She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Backiel of Lakeland, Florida and nephews William Kycia and David Kycia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford. Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2019