|
|
Katherine Ann (Marfiak) Cowan
Katherine Ann (Marfiak) Cowan, 64, of West Hartford, departed this life on July 11, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 1, 1955 to the late Edward F. Marfiak and Irene W. Orsog Marfiak.
Katherine graduated from Frank Scott Bunnell High School in Stratford, CT and later received an Associate's Degree in Social Work from Manchester Community College.
She was an easy-going person who was a fan of the New England Patriots football team and she especially enjoyed going to the beach. She was an avid music lover who also played the organ. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Katherine leaves to cherish her memory, her brothers, Edward F. Marfiak, Jr. of Costa Rica and John F. Marfiak of Stratford, CT; sister, Marjorie Crowley of Southwick, MA; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Private burial at the convenience of the family.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Katherine Ann (Marfiak) Cowan, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019