Katherine "Kay" DeZenzo, 84, a longtime resident of Fairfield, currently residing in Milford, beloved wife to Raymond DeZenzo, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born on October 20, 1935, in Bridgeport to parents, Martin and Grace Lutar. Katherine and Raymond Sr., married on June 25, 1955 in Fairfield. They were married for 64 years. Katherine worked for the Fairfield Board of Education and later retired from MCAA in Westport. Katherine was a good person who loved the casino, shopping, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If she knew you were coming, she would always make sure to make you her famous fried Nana's breaded chicken. In addition to her beloved husband, Raymond, Katherine is survived by her loving children, Raymond Jr. (Donita) DeZenzo, and Donald DeZenzo. 6 grandchildren, Thom (Lindsey) DeZenzo, Amy (Kevin) Dube, Nicholas (Analiese) DeZenzo, Amanda Rivera, Stephanie DeZenzo, and Donald DeZenzo Jr., 10 great-grandchildren, Josh DeZenzo, Arianna Rivera, Johanna Rivera, Nathan DeZenzo, Carter Dube, Grant Dube, Rhees DeZenzo, Emerson Dube, Shaye DeZenzo, Troy DeZenzo; along with many nieces and nephews, that all loved her very much. Due to the current health restrictions, Katherine's services and burial will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for any service questions. The family will make every effort to notify family and friends once these dates can be determined. To sign her online guest register book or for future services details please, visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020