Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine DeZenzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine DeZenzo


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine DeZenzo Obituary
Katherine DeZenzo
Katherine "Kay" DeZenzo, 84, a longtime resident of Fairfield, currently residing in Milford, beloved wife to Raymond DeZenzo, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born on October 20, 1935, in Bridgeport to parents, Martin and Grace Lutar. Katherine and Raymond Sr., married on June 25, 1955 in Fairfield. They were married for 64 years. Katherine worked for the Fairfield Board of Education and later retired from MCAA in Westport. Katherine was a good person who loved the casino, shopping, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If she knew you were coming, she would always make sure to make you her famous fried Nana's breaded chicken. In addition to her beloved husband, Raymond, Katherine is survived by her loving children, Raymond Jr. (Donita) DeZenzo, and Donald DeZenzo. 6 grandchildren, Thom (Lindsey) DeZenzo, Amy (Kevin) Dube, Nicholas (Analiese) DeZenzo, Amanda Rivera, Stephanie DeZenzo, and Donald DeZenzo Jr., 10 great-grandchildren, Josh DeZenzo, Arianna Rivera, Johanna Rivera, Nathan DeZenzo, Carter Dube, Grant Dube, Rhees DeZenzo, Emerson Dube, Shaye DeZenzo, Troy DeZenzo; along with many nieces and nephews, that all loved her very much. Due to the current health restrictions, Katherine's services and burial will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for any service questions. The family will make every effort to notify family and friends once these dates can be determined. To sign her online guest register book or for future services details please, visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -