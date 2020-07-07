Katherine DeZenzo
Katherine "Kay" DeZenzo, 84, a longtime resident of Fairfield, currently residing in Milford, beloved wife to Raymond DeZenzo, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born on October 20, 1935, in Bridgeport to parents, Martin and Grace Lutar. Katherine and Raymond Sr., married on June 25, 1955 in Fairfield. They were married for 64 years. Katherine worked for the Fairfield Board of Education and later retired from MCAA in Westport. Katherine was a good person who loved the casino, shopping, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If she knew you were coming, she would always make sure to make you her famous fried Nana's breaded chicken. In addition to her beloved husband, Raymond, Katherine is survived by her loving children, Raymond Jr. (Donita) DeZenzo, and Donald DeZenzo. 6 grandchildren, Thom (Lindsey) DeZenzo, Amy (Kevin) Dube, Nicholas (Analiese) DeZenzo, Amanda Rivera, Stephanie DeZenzo, and Donald DeZenzo Jr., 10 great-grandchildren, Josh DeZenzo, Arianna Rivera, Johanna Rivera, Nathan DeZenzo, Carter Dube, Grant Dube, Rhees DeZenzo, Emerson Dube, Shaye DeZenzo, Troy DeZenzo; along with many nieces and nephews, that all loved her very much. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. directly at Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Drive, Fairfield. Her interment will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may greet her family on Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center, from 3 to 7 p.m. To sign her online guest register book or to order flowers please, visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com