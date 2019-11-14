|
Katherine T. (Kostrisky) Downey
Katherine T. (Kostrisky) Downey, 93, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 11, 1926 to the late Efem and Frances (Krehacik) Kostrisky. On July 18, 1955 in Trumbull, CT she married her beloved husband, Roy Downey who survives her.
Katie was an energetic, loving woman with a soft spot for children and animals. She saw beauty in all of creation. A member of the greatest generation, she worked as a telephone operator during and after World War II. Katie's finest accomplishment was the job of being a mother. Katie later worked as a home health aide, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was known for her healing hands and as the go to person for the difficult patients. She was ahead of her time in support of women's rights. In 1989 Katie and Roy retired and moved from their home in Madison, CT to Seneca, SC, where she became an avid golfer, a member of several social groups and a volunteer at Oconee Memorial Hospital. She loved to laugh and sing, enjoyed good conversation and a fresh, hot cup of coffee. In 2016 Katie and Roy returned to Connecticut to be closer to their family.
Besides her husband, Katie is also survived by her children, Nancy Randall (Bob) of Norwich CT, Doug Downey (Donna) of Higganum CT, Allison Bartholomew (Gene) of Chester CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Ludmila Golden and Helen Kostrisky. Katie's kind spirit lives on in all she touched. She is a bright spot in the universe.
A celebration of Katie's life will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com Donations in honor of Katie's life can be made to VNA Community Health Care or your local animal shelter.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2019