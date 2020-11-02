Katherine "Chucky"
(Iannucci) Falsetti
Katherine (Chucky) Iannucci Falsetti, age 85, of Shelton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020, on her late husband's birthday. Chucky was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong area resident. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Falsetti, daughter, Donna Neff, brother Lawrence Iannucci (Rose), sister Stella Frascatore (Ralph). She is survived by her devoted daughters Laura Epifano (Donald) of Shelton, Shari Murphy (Paul) of Stratford, brother Richard Iannucci (Kathleen) of NC; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa RC Church, Trumbull. Due to the pandemic, face masks and social distancing required. To read the full notice and to light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com