Katherine Giambazi

Katherine Giambazi
Katherine ("Tina") Talabac Giambazi, age 86, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late James T. Giambazi, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born and raised in Woonsocket, RI, daughter of the late Vanghel and Louise Bici Talabac, Tina was a graduate of Woonsocket High School, Class of 1952 and later moved to Bridgeport after her marriage to James. In addition to being a homemaker, Tina frequently worked side by side with her husband in the family business, Seaside Confectionary (Bridgeport) for many years. Tina was a lifelong member of St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church where she belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary and the Church Retirees group. More than anything, she loved the times that she spent with her family. Survivors include her sons, Nicholas Giambazi of Shelton and Theodore (Ted) Giambazi and his wife Lisa of Bridgeport, grandchildren Matthew and Jaden Giambazi of Shelton and a brother Christy Talabac and his wife Elizabeth of Woonsocket, RI. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Jennie Talabac and her in-laws Theodore and Angelina Nastu Giambazi. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral services will be private in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Giambazi family would like to thank the staff of Ludlow Health Care for the kind and compassionate care that their mother received during her stay there. Donations can made in her name to St. Dimitrie Church, Easton CT. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
