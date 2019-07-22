Katherine Jean Maloney

Katherine "Jean" Maloney, 97, passed away July 19, 2019 in North Andover, MA. She was surrounded by her five children. Jean was born October 18, 1921 in Brooklyn, New York to Katherine and Victor Scafard. She grew up in Ozone Park, Queens where she attended John Adams High School and Brown's Business College. On August 17, 1942, Jean married Hugh McClatchey. He was a WW ll navigator and was killed during the raid on Regensburg, Germany. Their child, Hope, was born 6 months later. On June 6, 1948, Jean married Kenneth A. Maloney. They settled in Fairfield, CT and raised their family. Jean spent many years working in Lower Manhattan, and later played an integral role in Kenneth A. Maloney and Associates. After raising her children and working in Ken's business, she returned to full time employment and worked well into her eighties. Jean is survived by her five children: Hope, Lynne, Leslie, Kenneth and Kristen; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, her son Christopher and her sister Joy Stoney. Jean was happiest when her family was gathered under one roof. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her memory to To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 23, 2019