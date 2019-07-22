Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
10 Father Salemi Dr
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Lawncroft Cemetery
1740 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine La Croix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine M. La Croix


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine M. La Croix Obituary
Katherine M. La Croix
Katherine M. La Croix, age 97, of Ansonia, formerly of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 19, 2019. Katherine, "Kay" to her family and friends, was born on November 23, 1921, to John and Lillian (Fay) Tickey. She graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1939, and married Christopher La Croix in 1941. In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked at Gimbels and Trim Fashions for many years until her retirement. She resided in Bridgeport for most of her life before moving to Ansonia in 1992. Katherine was an avid reader who enjoyed bingo, eating out, and visiting with family and friends. She is survived by her loving son John La Croix of Shelton; granddaughter Melanie Nedder, her husband Stephen, and cherished great-granddaughters Riley, Reagan, and Sabrina Nedder of Attleboro MA; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Katherine was predeceased by her husband Christopher, her son Harry, and her daughter Kathy La Croix. Visitation is on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr., Ansonia. Graveside service will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Katherine's memory to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101 or online at .
Published in Connecticut Post on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Download Now