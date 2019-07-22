Katherine M. La Croix

Katherine M. La Croix, age 97, of Ansonia, formerly of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 19, 2019. Katherine, "Kay" to her family and friends, was born on November 23, 1921, to John and Lillian (Fay) Tickey. She graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1939, and married Christopher La Croix in 1941. In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked at Gimbels and Trim Fashions for many years until her retirement. She resided in Bridgeport for most of her life before moving to Ansonia in 1992. Katherine was an avid reader who enjoyed bingo, eating out, and visiting with family and friends. She is survived by her loving son John La Croix of Shelton; granddaughter Melanie Nedder, her husband Stephen, and cherished great-granddaughters Riley, Reagan, and Sabrina Nedder of Attleboro MA; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Katherine was predeceased by her husband Christopher, her son Harry, and her daughter Kathy La Croix. Visitation is on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr., Ansonia. Graveside service will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Katherine's memory to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101 or online at . Published in Connecticut Post on July 23, 2019