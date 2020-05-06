Katherine Pando
Katherine Pando, age 77, of Stratford passed away on May 2, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Katherine was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Ermioni (Nicho) Pando and has been a lifelong area resident. Kay earned a BS and MS from Southern Connecticut State University and was a retired teacher for the Stratford Board of Education. She was a lifelong member of Saint George Albanian Orthodox Church. She enjoyed traveling, family parties and lunches with friends. The Pando family would like to thank the staff at Bridges for the excellent care that they had provided over the last three years. The family also extends their gratitude to the staff at Bridgeport Hospital for their compassionate end of life care during this pandemic. Survivors include her niece Susan Lazos and her husband Athanasios of Roswell, Georgia, her nephew Michael Pando of Allston, Massachusetts, her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pando of Stratford, Connecticut and several cousins throughout the US and Albania. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her brother, James Pando. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service, a memorial service to celebrate Katherine's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Church, 5490 Main Street Trumbull, CT 06611 or the Stratford Emergency Medical Services, 2712 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.
