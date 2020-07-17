1/
Katherine Secskas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Jane Secskas
Katherine Jane Fitzgerald Secskas of Braintree, MA, formerly of Black Rock, passed away on July 13, 2020. Born in Waterbury, she was the daughter of Timothy J. and Helen Buckley Fitzgerald. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Emil. Katherine Jane is survived by daughters Karen E. Cooney and her husband Chuck of South Yarmouth, MA and Nancy L. Stanton and her husband Bill of Norwell, MA and her grandchildren Danielle Stanton, Rachel Stanton and Patrick Cooney, of Quincy, MA. Funeral service and burial will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral home. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lesko & Polke Funeral Home Pre-Planning and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved