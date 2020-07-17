Katherine Secskas

Katherine Jane Secskas
Katherine Jane Fitzgerald Secskas of Braintree, MA, formerly of Black Rock, passed away on July 13, 2020. Born in Waterbury, she was the daughter of Timothy J. and Helen Buckley Fitzgerald. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Emil. Katherine Jane is survived by daughters Karen E. Cooney and her husband Chuck of South Yarmouth, MA and Nancy L. Stanton and her husband Bill of Norwell, MA and her grandchildren Danielle Stanton, Rachel Stanton and Patrick Cooney, of Quincy, MA. Funeral service and burial will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral home.