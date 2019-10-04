|
|
Kathleen A. Kelly Stachura
Kathleen A. Kelly Stachura, age 56, beloved wife of C. Michael Stachura of Trumbull passed away suddenly at St. Vincent's Medical Center with her family by her side. Born in the Bronx, NY on July 4, 1963, she was the daughter of Hugh J. Kelly, Sr. and Margaret C. Slattery Kelly of the Bronx and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Kathy was a graduate of Fairfield University and was chief of research at Golf Digest for over 25 years. Her life revolved around her family and children. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister and all who knew her loved her fiercely. For those she leaves behind, it is difficult to imagine life without her warm smile, joyful laugh, and unconditional love. She was an avid reader and enjoyed hosting book club. She loved every dog she ever met immediately and completely. She once completed the New York City Marathon despite twisting her ankle at mile 12, considered Peloton's Ally Love her spirit animal and could power walk two dogs at once while texting her children, husband and the office at the same time. She was a volunteer at the Trumbull Youth Association and the Trumbull High School Theatre Program. Kathy was also an active parishioner at St. Stephen Church where she taught as a Catechist for many years. In addition to her beloved husband Michael of 24 years and her parents, survivors include her cherished children, Jack Stachura and Annie Katherine Stachura both of Trumbull and brothers, Brian Kelly of Fairfield and Hugh J. Kelly, Jr. and his wife Marie of Milton, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. . To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019