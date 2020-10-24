1/1
Kathleen Aiken
Kathleen Ann Aiken
Kathleen Ann Aiken, age 54, of Stratford passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. She was a daughter of the late William and Kathleen Neet Aiken. Mother of; Michael Tenney, Courtney Tenney and Chole Aiken, sister of; Thomas, Michael and Pauline Aiken and her friend Edward Szarmach. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. To view complete obituary please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
