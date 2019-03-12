Kathleen Ann Donlan

Kathleen Ann Donlan, 71, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side, on March 1, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kathleen was born on October 13, 1947, in Bridgeport, CT, the youngest daughter of the late Myles and Eileen Nash of Cahersiveen, Ireland.

Kathleen had many fond memories growing up in Bridgeport, CT, in a large and close-knit family with much love and laughter. Kathleen attended St. Augustine's Elementary School and Bassick High School. She was very fulfilled throughout her work life in all of her roles from early on at The Fitzpatrick Agency, Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall, University of Bridgeport, Vincent Fazio Insurance Company and ultimately retiring from Health Net in 2010. Of all her roles, she was most proud of her contributions in education as Secretary to Principal and the Bursar at Lauralton Hall where she was known to many beloved students as "K". She was an avid reader, who enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles or a good game of scrabble, loved to travel and enjoyed many long days at the beach. Kathleen was a true friend to all and took others in need under her wing.

With her heart full of love, she leaves behind her daughter, Courtney Margaret Donlan; two older sisters, Eileen Cortigiano (Leonard) of Ormand Beach, FL and Mary Nash (Gary Zingo) of Palm City, FL; nephew, Darren Merlo (Kerry Mathews); nieces, Sheila Cortigiano Kiely and Christine Cortigiano Jamieson (Ben). She is also survived by her former husband, David J. Donlan Jr. and his loving Donlan-Gaughan-McHugh family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Myles Nash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 399 Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, Swim Across the Sound or Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, Trumbull, CT.