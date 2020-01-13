Connecticut Post Obituaries
Kathleen Bender


1945 - 2020
Kathleen Bender Obituary
Kathleen Susan Bender
Kathleen Susan Bender, age 74, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of 52 years of Joseph F. Bender, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Blaner, she had been a lifelong city resident. A graduate of Warren Harding High School, Kathleen worked in the medical field while raising her family. She later graduated from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing and began a rewarding career as a pediatric nurse at Willows Pediatric Group in Westport. She was an avid teddy bear collector. Kathleen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who delighted in time spent with her cherished grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her loving husband Joe include two beloved children, Melissa K. Sebestyen and her husband Stephen of Brookfield and Joseph C. Bender and his wife Beth of Monroe; six loving grandchildren, Clare, Peter, John Paul and Sam Sebestyen and Lily and Joe Bender; a sister, Dorothy Baker of Bridgeport, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Blatchley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday (Today) from 4-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathleen may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020
