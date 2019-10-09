|
KATHLEEN V. BIAFORE
Kathleen (Kathy) Biafore passed away on October 7th surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born in New York, New York on April 29, 1940 to Frank Howard and Mary Shanahan.
She attended school in Bridgeport, Connecticut, graduated Warren Harding High School, where she was a cheerleader for football and basketball. Kathy was an active member of the community, involved in numerous Thomas Hooker School cabaret theater events. She was also extremely active in the political arena in the state of Connecticut. Kathy worked for the City of Bridgeport Nutrition Center for 20 years before retiring with her loving husband Gabe to Las Vegas in 1991.
After arriving in Las Vegas, she served as a council member of Villa's on the Green within the Painted Desert Community. She became an avid follower of all Las Vegas sports teams, and loved spending time out at the casinos with her husband and girlfriends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Gabe and her two sisters Rose Cianfaglione and Ana Migliore. Kathy is survived by her two sons, Anthony (Becky) of Ramstein Germany and Paul (Susan) of Las Vegas, her four grandchildren, Casey, Matthew, Cole and Brooke and three great-grandchildren Elijah, Shi and Shea.
Services will take place at 9:00 AM on Friday, October 11th at St. James The Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 1920 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Visitation will be held between 4:00 and 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 10th at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd. Entombment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 West Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas immediately following the church.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kathy's name can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th St, Suite 6H, New York NY 10022. http://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/support-us/give-in-tribute
The family wishes to thank Dr. I. Ahmed, Dr. Girish Daulat, and everyone at Aviant Hospice Hospital for their concern, comfort and support.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019