Kathleen E. Slosser
Kathleen E. Slosser, age 85, of Monroe, beloved wife of Michael G. Slosser, passed away, Friday, September 18, 2020, in Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation. Kathleen was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late James and Evelyn Platt Kiernan. She attended local schools and was a resident of Bridgeport and Milford prior to moving to Monroe in 1967. Kathleen was a retired secretary from Hubbell, Inc. After formal retirement she continued in the work force with Hubbell, Inc., through the Adecco Employment Agency. She was a member of the Women's Guild at St. Stephen's Church and the AARP. Survivors in addition to her husband Michael include, two devoted sons and daughter-in-law, James M. Slosser of Monroe, and Thomas J. Slosser and wife Diane of Stratford, two cherished grandsons Daniel T. Slosser and Ryan M. Slosser of Stratford, a sister Barbara Stanislawski of Milford, two nephews David and Kevin Stanislawsk, and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Kathleen's memory to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com