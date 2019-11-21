|
|
Kathleen F. Filo
Kathleen F. Tiernan Filo, age 77, of the Black Rock Section of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Terry Filo, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann Church, Black Rock. Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's publication. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 22, 2019