Kathleen Emily (Jachimowski) Jamaitis, age 77, of Trumbull, went home to heaven on February 27, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Kathleen was born in Derby, CT to the late Stanley and Jennifer "Jennie" Jachimowski. Kathleen was a devote woman of God and very involved with St.Theresa's Church, serving regularly as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She was an active participant in many church activities at St. Theresa's, the Bridgeport Dioceses, and other local churches. Kathleen enjoyed going to her Zumba class, going out to eat with her friends, supporting the performing arts programs at the local high schools, attending shows in New Haven and Hartford and a long list of other activities. In recent years, Kathleen travelled to Poland and loved to visit Italy. Above all, she loved nothing more than being a beloved Babci and spending time with her five grandchildren. They were truly the love of her life and she was equally special to all of them. Babci was the cornerstone of her family and extended family, and a Mom to many more. Earlier in her life, Kathleen was a teacher before starting her family. She attained a Master's Degree from Southern Connecticut State University. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Jamaitis. Kathleen is survived by son Keith Jamaitis and wife Christine Faulkner Jamaitis, and three grandsons Andrew, David, and Charles; son Kyle Jamaitis and partner Shaun Moran; daughter Karla Hudalla and husband John Hudalla, and granddaughter Grace and grandson Paul. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Stanley A. Jachimowski (Phyllis), George Jachimowski (Janet), Edward Jachimowski (Cynthia), and Marguerite Jachimowski (Kevin), as well as, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday March 4, 2019. There will be a greeting for friends and family at St. Theresa Church at 10:00 a.m. prior to a ceremony of catholic funeral at 11:00 a.m. St. Theresa Church is located at 5301 Main St. Trumbull. Following mass, there will be an Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa Church. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 2, 2019