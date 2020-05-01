Kathleen Wrabel Kennedy
On April 25, 2020, Kathleen Dorothe Kennedy passed away at home with family at her side. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) M. Kennedy and her parents, John E. and Dorothe L. Wrabel of Fairfield, CT. Kathleen is survived by her children, Andrew E. Kennedy and Sarah Kennedy of Fairfield County; her brother, John (Jack) E. Wrabel IV of Southbury, and her sister, Mary-Lynn M. Wrabel of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her step-children, Debbie Kennedy and James Franco of Shelton; Patrick Kennedy and Susan Kennedy of Rockville, MD; and Michael Kennedy and Velma Kennedy of Stratford; aunts Evelyn Wales and Marie Peck; step-Uncle Sidney Albertsen; and cousins Dona Lyn and Donald Wales, Robert Morris, Debbie Shorb, Tom Wrabel, David and Gregory Peck, and Cheri Dunn.
Kathleen was raised in Fairfield, CT. She attended George Washington University in Washington, DC and while there, served as an intern for the late Senator Thomas Dodd. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BA, majoring in Sociology and with a minor in Psychology. She continued her education in sociology thru graduate studies at Fairfield University. Following her undergraduate work, Kathleen joined VISTA and served as a teacher on an Indian Reservation in the State of Oregon. Her passion for social work, led her to assignments as an Administrator at Odyssey House in New York City to combat drug and alcohol addiction followed by a variety of positions in the State of Connecticut, including serving as a teacher of low-income children and general social work to support low-income families.
A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to honor her life, donations can be made to the Kennedy Center of Trumbull, CT, a rehabilitation organization for the handicapped, which was founded by Kathleen's in-laws, John and Evelyn Kennedy. The family requests that donations be made to either the Wrabel Family Fund or the Andrew and Mary Babey Family Fund of the Kennedy Center, which Kathleen established in honor of her parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.