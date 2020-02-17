|
Kathleen "Nonny" Lesenski
Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Kathleen Lesenski, of Fairfield, CT, passed away on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by Stanley Lesenski, her husband of 50 years, her brother, Edward Raymond and two sisters, Caroline Bouley and Joan Kali. Kathleen was lovingly known as 'Non' or 'Nonny' to family and friends. Born in Norwalk, CT, she resided for the past 30 years in Fairfield, CT with loving daughter and 'son', Kathy and Bob Elinskas. In prior years, she resided in Black Rock. In her early career, Non was an expert dress designer and pattern maker in NYC. She had keen fashion sense, always stylish, and was famous for her collection of brooches, with a pin for every outfit. Nonny's artistic abilities were awesome. She was famous for her artsy tatting, crocheting, knitting, sewing and sketching. She was proud that some of 'the children' had inherited her artistic skills. She enjoyed working in retail (Filene's/Read's). Being of Hungarian descent (Novotnik family), Non was an accomplished cook who took pride in her scrumptious stuffed cabbage, perogies, Hungarian pastries, apple pies and all culinary delights! Non's greatest pleasure came from being a family matriarch. She was Super Mom, surrogate Super Non to grandsons Rob, Brian and David, and great-grandmother extraordinaire to her seven cherished 'sweeties'. She was an avid baseball, football and soccer fan and enjoyed cheering on her family. She loved Long Island Sound, Black Rock views of the peaceful Ash Creek waters, boating, swimming, clamming and lounging in the pool. She was a great dancer who in her early years enjoyed dancing at the Ritz Ballroom in Black Rock. She was energetic and had an infectious laugh and smile. Nonny played non-stop with all of 'the children', singing and dancing her own steps or the latest dance crazes. Non is survived by her devoted and loving daughter and "son", Kathy and Bob Elinskas of Fairfield, CT and her adored grandsons, Rob Elinskas and wife, Cynthia, Brian Elinskas and wife, Sarah, and David Elinskas and wife, Eva, all of Fairfield, CT. She was an awesome Nonny and best play date ever to her cherished great-grandchildren Nikki, Kaylee, Brandon; Samantha; and Whitney, Cece and baby Nathan Elinskas. She is also survived by a daughter June Hall (Morgan), grand-daughter, Vandy, all of OR, and several nephews (MA and CT). Non's life was filled with devotion and love for family and friends, and in return she was loved by all she touched. Having enjoyed a lifetime of excellent health, she fought a valiant fight during a recent illness and succumbed at Bridgeport/YNHH Hospital on Valentine's Day 2020, with her loving family by her side. Although our hearts are broken, God proved when He took Nonny home to Him that He only takes the best! The family thanks Father Sam Kachuba, Pastor of St. Pius X Church in Fairfield and the 8th floor hospital 'family' and her many friends and supporters. God Bless! Non's final wishes were for private family services. To sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020