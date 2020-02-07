|
Kathleen (Quinn) Margaret Beasley
Kathleen (Quinn) Margaret Beasley of Indianapolis passed away on the late morning of February 4, 2020 at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. She was born January 17,1958 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late John and Catherine (Hannon) Quinn. She had previously been employed in the radio broadcasting industry as an Executive at KFM 102 Radio in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband Jackie R. Beasley; her children, Christine M. (Nicholas) Heath, Tyler R. (Samantha) Beasley; siblings, Gail (Michael) Smerglinolo, Patrick (Vicki) Quinn; grandson, Gunner Heath.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 9, 2020