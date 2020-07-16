Kathleen (Urban) Paolucci

Kathleen Rose Paolucci passed away on July 8, 2020 in New Milford, CT after a long illness. She was born on June 16, 1943 to Anthony and Rita (Freibott) Urban and grew up in Stratford, CT. She later moved to Milford, CT, and most recently to New Milford, CT.

Kathy is survived by her beloved son and caregiver, Raimondo Paolucci, and by her loving siblings Mary and husband Louis Davidson, Raymond Urban, Joan and husband Philip Denlinger, and Lori Noonan, as well as her cherished nephews and nieces David and wife Susan Davidson, Eric and wife Katie Hausmann, Carl Denlinger, Christine and husband Luke Bruin, and Laura Denlinger, and great-nephews Jonathan and Aaron Davidson and great-niece Ember Bruin.

Kathy graduated from Notre Dame High School in Bridgeport and from Southern Connecticut State College. She retired in 2003 from the State of Connecticut's Labor Department, where she was a Program Service Coordinator.

An early and voracious reader growing up, Kathy could often be found in the fork of a large tree in her Lordship backyard with a classic novel. She was known in the neighborhood for her annual Christmas scenes, painted on the family's front windows. She loved the theater and a wide variety of music, and especially enjoyed listening to music from other countries. After retirement, she enjoyed her volunteer work with the Literacy Center in Stratford, helping readers who were new to the English language. Kathy had a deep appreciation for all things artistic, and was generous in mind and spirit. She will be forever missed.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future when and where all can be safe.



