1/
Kathleen Paolucci
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen (Urban) Paolucci
Kathleen Rose Paolucci passed away on July 8, 2020 in New Milford, CT after a long illness. She was born on June 16, 1943 to Anthony and Rita (Freibott) Urban and grew up in Stratford, CT. She later moved to Milford, CT, and most recently to New Milford, CT.
Kathy is survived by her beloved son and caregiver, Raimondo Paolucci, and by her loving siblings Mary and husband Louis Davidson, Raymond Urban, Joan and husband Philip Denlinger, and Lori Noonan, as well as her cherished nephews and nieces David and wife Susan Davidson, Eric and wife Katie Hausmann, Carl Denlinger, Christine and husband Luke Bruin, and Laura Denlinger, and great-nephews Jonathan and Aaron Davidson and great-niece Ember Bruin.
Kathy graduated from Notre Dame High School in Bridgeport and from Southern Connecticut State College. She retired in 2003 from the State of Connecticut's Labor Department, where she was a Program Service Coordinator.
An early and voracious reader growing up, Kathy could often be found in the fork of a large tree in her Lordship backyard with a classic novel. She was known in the neighborhood for her annual Christmas scenes, painted on the family's front windows. She loved the theater and a wide variety of music, and especially enjoyed listening to music from other countries. After retirement, she enjoyed her volunteer work with the Literacy Center in Stratford, helping readers who were new to the English language. Kathy had a deep appreciation for all things artistic, and was generous in mind and spirit. She will be forever missed.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future when and where all can be safe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved