Kathleen Ring
Kathleen Margaret Ring, age 70, of Seymour, the beloved wife of 31 years of Andrew Chernok, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Mary Hospital in Waterbury. She was born in Derby on November 25, 1949, loving daughter of the late Francis and Helen O'Connor Ring, Sr. Katie worked for SNET for 25 years prior to 18 years with the All-Star Bus Company. She was a 10 year member of Highrock Shooting Association where she helped run Women on Target yearly and was also a member of the NRA. Katie was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America, loved watching Hallmark and Lifetime movies, yellow roses and was an avid Yankee and Giant fan. She loved riding her V-Star motorcycle and going to the yearly Honda Hoot Motorcycle Rally, enjoyed going to the casino, out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse, and sipping on her vino and Johnnie Walker. Katie was an amazing wife and mother who's kind and generous spirit will greatly be missed by all. Putting a smile on others faces is what really brought Katie great joy. Her dogs Peanut and Bandit were near and dear to her heart.
Her loving family in addition to her husband Andy includes her daughter Margaret K. Pidskalny of Hamden, her son Robert W. Pidskalny Jr. and his wife Cori of Seymour, her brother Francis "Rusty" Ring, Jr. of Tennessee, her niece Laura Ring Cecilione of Freehold, NJ, her cherished grandchildren Taylor Pidskalny and Jayden Pidskalny and her former husband Robert W. Pidskalny, Sr.
Katie's family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Griffin Smilow Cancer Center & All About You who helped care for her during her brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial gift's in memory of Katie may be made to either the ASPCA, the American Diabetes Association or to the Griffin Smilow Cancer Center.
Due to COVID-19, all services are private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020